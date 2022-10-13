OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.62 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $215.29 million and approximately $42.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00008114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00080983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001450 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007304 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OMG Network has a current supply of 140,245,398.24513277. The last known price of OMG Network is 1.54452161 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $29,747,272.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omg.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.