OmniaVerse Hits One Day Volume of $424,760.00 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $424,760.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00051683 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OmniaVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OmniaVerse is 0.00367914 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $485,077.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniaverse.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

