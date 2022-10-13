OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OMRON stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. OMRON has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.14.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

