OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

