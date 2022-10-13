ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ON has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.30.
Shares of ON stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.61. 602,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
