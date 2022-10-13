ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.61. 602,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

