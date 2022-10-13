OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NYSE:OCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,128. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.73.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

