OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

OneMain Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $32.18 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OneMain by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.