Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ONTO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 21,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,906. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.