OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.