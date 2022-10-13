Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 46,034 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.26. 73,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,555. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88.
