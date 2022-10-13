Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 8,677 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 85,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 66,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 801.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,327 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $705,000.

Shares of EYLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 37,910 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

