Opus Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 428,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 142,373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 502,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after buying an additional 170,018 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 251,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198,034. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

