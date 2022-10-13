Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $57.65. 443,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,580. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

