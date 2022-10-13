Opus Capital Group LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.22. 44,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.56.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

