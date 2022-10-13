Opus Capital Group LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Darrow Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,337,680. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.