OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,973. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OraSure Technologies

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronny B. Lancaster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $263,538. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

