Orbler (ORBR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.55 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00016708 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $650.58 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbler (ORBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orbler has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Orbler is 3.36736573 USD and is down -7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,507,113.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orbler.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

