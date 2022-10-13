Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 188,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -30.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

