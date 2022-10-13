Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 92,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,351. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -30.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

