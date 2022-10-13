O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $810.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $770.00 to $810.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $761.29.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.58 on Wednesday, reaching $735.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $713.40 and its 200 day moving average is $675.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.