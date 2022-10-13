Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases C$100,000.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) Director Steve Bromley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,451,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,133.30.

Organto Foods stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Organto Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

