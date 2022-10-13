Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 4,250.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGFGY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.0014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

