Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 3.7 %

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $836.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% during the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.