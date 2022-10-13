Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.54.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,303,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.