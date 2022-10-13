OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.74

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.74 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,637. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

