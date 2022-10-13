Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.33 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Osmosis has a market cap of $313.54 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00005796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a cryptocurrency . Osmosis has a current supply of 325,000,000 with 282,464,369 in circulation. The last known price of Osmosis is 1.08689106 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $16,536,238.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osmosis.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

