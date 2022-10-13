Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.53

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.53 and last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 14524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.