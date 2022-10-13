Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 90,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.