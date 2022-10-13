Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

