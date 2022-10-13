Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 57,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69.

