Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 584.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,479 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

