Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,931,209 shares.The stock last traded at $52.34 and had previously closed at $53.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $5,625,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

