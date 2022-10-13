Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 175,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

