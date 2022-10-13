Oxen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,248.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $218,248.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,796.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00266202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00120716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00743495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00566816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00263153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,273,897 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxen (OXEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Oxen has a current supply of 60,268,576. The last known price of Oxen is 0.20148998 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $300,343.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oxen.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

