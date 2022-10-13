Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

