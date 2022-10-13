Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 101.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

