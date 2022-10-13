Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,949,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,747,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.