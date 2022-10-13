Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF makes up 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $132.55.

