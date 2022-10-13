Pacific Sun Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,880,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYU stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

