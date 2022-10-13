Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VYM opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88.

