Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $2.40 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 182,866 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $56.58.

