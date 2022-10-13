Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,751,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $6,810,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000.

SLYG stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

