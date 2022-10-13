Pacific Sun Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.