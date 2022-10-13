Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 242 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $44.01 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21.

