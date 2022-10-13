Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $52.98. Approximately 21,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 328,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $19,296,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 178,428 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

