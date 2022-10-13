Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $134.00. The stock traded as low as $110.62 and last traded at $112.61, with a volume of 2568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.52.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.51.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.