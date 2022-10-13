Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 5240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

About Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

