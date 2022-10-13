Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 5240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
