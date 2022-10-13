PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.21

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $13.40. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 55,807 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Featured Articles
