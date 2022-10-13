PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.21

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $13.40. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 55,807 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

