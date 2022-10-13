Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 287,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,318. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.