Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 258,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.29). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

